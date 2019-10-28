Brexit has been delayed, possibly until January next year

Britain has been given until January 31 to sort out leaving the EU.

Leaders from the European Union met to discuss whether the UK should have more time to figure out how to do Brexit, and they appear to have worked out an arrangement.

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, tweeted the following:

"The EU27 [that's all the countries in the EU except the UK] has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure."

Getty Images Donald Tusk came up with the word 'flextension'

What is a flextension?

Donald Tusk came up with the term earlier this year.

It basically means that the EU have given the UK a flexible extension.

The UK can still leave the UK sooner but only if MPs approve the plan arranged by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for leaving the EU.