play
Watch Newsround

California wildfires: Governor declares state-wide emergency

Last updated at 07:36
california-wildfires.AFP/Getty
Firefighters are working hard to put out the fires

Firefighters are working hard to control wild fires sweeping through California.

The Governor, Gavin Newsom, has declared a state-wide emergency.

Around 180,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes, and roads are packed with cars as people tried to leave the area.

california-wildfires.AFP/Getty
This aircraft is helping to fight the fire
Why is power being switched off?

Thousands of homes are under threat from the wildfires and a million people have been left without electricity.

Power companies are trying to stop damaged cables from starting new fires, which will protect people who live there.

Another million people are expected to lose their electricity supply in the next few days.

california-wildfires.Getty/AFP
Officials say one of the biggest fires is 10% contained
What's happening now?

One of the major fires is the Kincade fire which started on Wednesday. It's burned through a lot of land and officials say it's 10% contained.

Powerful windstorms makes the fires more difficult to put out, and forecasts predict the high winds will continue into Monday morning.

One meteorologist said: "We're [at the] peak of the wind event right now", but they're hoping the winds will weaken later in the week.

More like this

A huge storm near Panhandle - Oklahoma.

US Tornadoes: Extreme weather could affect millions

weather-greece
play
1:03

Extreme weather: Why is the weather so bad in Europe?

Top Stories

Still from Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special

Strictly: Who's the latest celebrity to leave?

comments
david-baddiel.

'Books should include as much of the world as they can'

comments
School pupils
play
1:04

Brexit: What do you think of Westminster's arguments?

Newsround Home