California wildfires: Governor declares state-wide emergency

AFP/Getty Firefighters are working hard to put out the fires

Firefighters are working hard to control wild fires sweeping through California.

The Governor, Gavin Newsom, has declared a state-wide emergency.

Around 180,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes, and roads are packed with cars as people tried to leave the area.

AFP/Getty This aircraft is helping to fight the fire

Why is power being switched off?

Thousands of homes are under threat from the wildfires and a million people have been left without electricity.

Power companies are trying to stop damaged cables from starting new fires, which will protect people who live there.

Another million people are expected to lose their electricity supply in the next few days.

Getty/AFP Officials say one of the biggest fires is 10% contained

What's happening now?

One of the major fires is the Kincade fire which started on Wednesday. It's burned through a lot of land and officials say it's 10% contained.

Powerful windstorms makes the fires more difficult to put out, and forecasts predict the high winds will continue into Monday morning.

One meteorologist said: "We're [at the] peak of the wind event right now", but they're hoping the winds will weaken later in the week.