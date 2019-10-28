Strictly Come Dancing: Catherine Tyldesley is latest celebrity to leave

After the Halloween special of Strictly Come Dancing, Catherine Tyldesley became the fifth celebrity to be voted out of the ballroom.

The 11 remaining couples took to the floor in a spook-tacular show on Saturday night.

But it was Catherine and her partner Johannes Radebe who found themselves in the dreaded dance-off against BBC presenter Mike Bushell and his partner Katya Jones.

Both couples revisited their routines, with Mike and Katya performing their tango to What You Waiting For by Gwen Stefani, and Catherine and Johannes undertaking their cha cha cha once more to Scared Of The Dark by Steps in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Motsi and Bruno chose to save Catherine, but Craig and Shirley chose to save Mike. With two votes each, head judge Shirley's decision was final, so it was Catherine who was sent home.

After the result, Catherine told Tess Daly just how much the competition had made her fall in love with dance.

"I never thought I'd say this, I'm going to keep it up because I fell in love with it! I've loved every second, this man has changed my life!" she said.

Johannes also heaped praise on his celebrity partner. "She has been a light for me," he said. "Thank you for accepting me for who I am and for showing me joy every day. Thank you!"

Catherine's departure from the ballroom follows David James's elimination last week.

The remaining 10 couples will dance again next week on Saturday at 7pm.