Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special: Five things that happened

It was a big weekend in the ballroom as fans were treated to another spook-tacular Strictly Halloween special!

The show did not disappoint with amazing costumes, impressive routines and some incredibly high scores!

Read on to find out more about what happened on Saturday night.

1. We missed Will

Following an accident in training, Will was sadly unable to perform in the Halloween show.

On Saturday evening, Strictly Come Dancing announced: "Sadly, Will Bayley was injured during training and medics have said he cannot dance in the show this weekend.

"Under the rules of Strictly Come Dancing, Will has been granted a pass to automatically go through to next week."

We hope you make a speedy recovery, Will!

2. Alex had a new partner

Will wasn't the only Strictly star to injure himself this week.

Neil Jones was also unable to perform, meaning that reigning champion Kevin Clifton stepped in at the very last minute to partner Alex Scott in her Couple's Choice street routine to Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.

Having been given an incredibly short amount of time to learn the routine, Kevin admitting to making mistakes during the performance.

But he was highly praised for stepping up to the plate, as was Alex for leading the routine with a new partner at such short notice.

Those guys are absolute pros!

3. The celebrities opened the show with their partners

The group numbers have been absolutely spectacular - and Halloween week was no different, with the celebrities even getting involved too alongside their professional partners.

The show opened with a routine inspired by the Natural History Museum in London.

Everybody was dressed up as statues and artefacts from the museum, which spookily came to life in the ballroom to haunt the museum caretaker (played by Anton!).

The audience were all on their feet at the end!

4. Michelle topped the leaderboard

Michelle and Giovanni foxtrotted their way to the top of the leaderboard with a spooky routine to Vic Mizzy's Addams Family.

But not only that - they scored a healthy round of 10s from the judges for their performance. THREE OF THEM, in fact! No prizes for guessing which judge gave them a nine.

The score means that Giovanni holds on to his Halloween crown - did you know he has been top of every Halloween leaderboard since he joined the show? Nice work, Gio!

5. Everyone get seriously spooky

The judges' outfits, the dancers' costumes, the studio - Strictly Come Dancing was positively ghoulish this week.

The ballroom was full of pumpkins and cobwebs, while the judges were hardly recognisable from their usual selves.

Bruno, who wasn't on the panel last week, took to social media after the show to say: "Such a incredible night! So good to be back home!"

What did you think of the Halloween special? Let us know in the comments below!