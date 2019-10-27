X Factor Celebrity: Did the right act get voted off?

ITV/ X Factor: Celebrity

*SPOILER ALERT - Don't read ahead if you don't want to know the result*

The X Factor: Celebrity live shows kicked off last night, with two acts eliminated from the competition at the end of the night.

At the start of the programme, Dermot explained how, throughout the live shows, three acts would be given one of three 'safe seats' by their mentors.

If an act bagged a safe seat, they would sail through to the next round without facing the public's vote.

It was a great evening for The Chase star Jenny Ryan who did just this, after Nicole Scherzinger gave out her first safe seat.

This came after she didn't actually make it past The X Factor: Celebrity auditions stage, but was given a second chance.

Glee star Kevin McHale opened the show with an empowering Lizzo number, following which many of the other acts put on strong performances.

Max and Harvey impressed the judges with an upbeat performance of When Will I Be Famous, while V5 and Try Star performed medleys.

At the end of the evening and following the public vote, Ricki Lake, Olivia Olson and Martin Bashir were left in the bottom three.

Ricki was first to go, after receiving the lowest number of votes.

So it was then down to the judges to choose between Olivia and Martin.

Unsurprisingly, Nicole Scherzinger chose to save her own act Martin, while Louis Walsh sided with his act Olivia.

So Simon Cowell made the final decision and decided to send the Love Actually singer Olivia home - a move which got a strong reaction from viewers, many of whom didn't feel it was the right decision.

What did you think of the first live show? Did the right acts go home? Let us know in the comments below!