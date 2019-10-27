Rugby World Cup: Wales prepare for South Africa semi-final

AFP/Getty Images

Wales will be hoping to reach their very first Rugby World Cup final this morning, as they battle it out against South Africa in the second semi-final of the tournament.

The game is currently under way in Japan at the Yokohama International Stadium.

It is Wales' third semi-final and the second with their head coach Warren Gatland, who is stepping down at the end of the tournament.

Some are saying this is the team's best chance that they've ever had to reach a World Cup final.

"You have got a chance to do something special in your life and these chances come along very rarely and you have got to grab them with both hands," said Warren.

"When you want something bad enough and you really, really want it then it can happen.

"We have a group of players that really want to do a good performance on Sunday and hopefully get to the World Cup final."

I have got two games to go as the Wales coach and I want to enjoy these last two games, and there are probably nine or 10 players who won't be involved in another World Cup as well so they have got to relish that opportunity and be excited about this Warren Gatland , speaking ahead of the semi-final

If Wales win, two home nations will be through to the final.

Matt Dawson, former England player and World Cup winner, said: "That is the dream, to get two home countries into the final would be sensational for UK sport."

You can watch the game now on ITV.