Rugby World Cup: We want your good luck messages!

ALLSPORT/Getty Images

England are through to their first World Cup final in 12 years after they beat the mighty All Blacks in the tournament's first semi-final.

New Zealand had been the favourites to win the game, but England came out strong with a try within the first two minutes.

They kept up a solid performance and finished the match with a 19-7 victory.

Match report Find out more about what happened during the game. England 19 - 7 New Zealand

We don't know who they will be playing in the final yet. That will be decided when Wales face South Africa tomorrow morning.

But while we wait to hear who their opponents will be, we want to hear from you!

If you could give the England team a good luck message for the final, what would you say? Send in your videos and pictures below!

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

(Click here if you can't see where to send in your messages.)