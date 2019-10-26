Rugby World Cup: England take on New Zealand in semi-final

AFP/Getty Images

England are battling it out against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand are the current champions and favourites to win the game.

However, England started the game incredibly well, with Manu Tuilagi scoring a try within the first two minutes!

Just over halfway through the first half, England's Underhill had a try ruled out, but they still led the game going into the second half 10-0, after a late penalty scored by George Ford, after Owen Farrell was seen to be struggling with a leg injury.

Just five minutes into the second half, England received a further blow when a second try was ruled out.

"You felt that was the game right there and then - that would have been a 17-point lead and no way back from the All Blacks. But it was a good spot, it did go forward," commented former England player and World Cup winner Matt Dawson.

Five minutes after the second disallowed try, George Ford added three points to the score with a penalty, putting England 13-0 ahead.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, the All Blacks have to score next. If England go to 16 or 20, it's game done," added Matt.

This is very un-All-Black-like at the moment. There's some pockets of excellence, as usual, but they're making mistakes in the backfield. Matt Dawson , England World Cup winner talking about the first half of the semi-final

And score next New Zealand did in the 57th minute of the game, with a converted try from All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea.

Anything could still happen...

The second semi-final between Wales and South Africa will take place at 9am tomorrow morning.

