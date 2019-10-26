Weather warnings in place for parts of UK

Met Office

Weather warnings are in place across parts of the UK, with heavy rain causing floods and disrupting transport, according to the Met Office.

There is a risk that the electricity in some people's homes could be affected too.

Natural Resources Wales warned that two Swansea Valley rivers could flood.

On Saturday, Traffic Wales said roads in Ceredigion and Powys had been flooded and rail services had also been affected.

Yellow weather warnings remained in place across Wales and some parts of England on Saturday morning, with an amber warning - which is more serious - in place until 11am in south Wales.

People who are due to take trains or drive anywhere on Saturday are being warned to check conditions to make sure that their travel plans aren't disrupted.