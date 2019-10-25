Rugby World Cup: Try our quiz ahead of the England New Zealand semi-final

Getty Images

This weekend England play New Zealand and Wales take on South Africa for a place in the final of The Rugby World Cup.

It's the world's BIGGEST Rugby Union tournament and it happens every four years.

20 teams from all over the world come together to fight it out to take home the title.

This year the tournament is being held in Japan, where a typhoon caused disruption in the earlier stages of the competition.

Have a go at our World Cup quiz and see if you know your tries from your drop-goals! Let us know how you do below!