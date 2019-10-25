Brexit: EU agrees to give UK longer to work out Brexit

Getty Images

European Union (EU) ambassadors have agreed to delay Britain's exit from the EU, or Brexit, once more.

The EU haven't made a decision on a new deadline date yet for the UK to leave.

The European Commission said work on this would "continue in the coming days".

The UK was meant to leave the EU on Halloween - 31 October - but has now been given more time to work out what will happen.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to get politicians here to agree on what should happen once the UK has left the EU.

Earlier this week, MPs voted in favour of his withdrawal bill, but they rejected his plans to get it passed in just three days.

Will there be a general election in December?

Boris Johnson has said he is waiting for the EU to decide "what they want to do".

On Monday MPs are expected to consider the prime minister's call for an early general election. The next election wouldn't otherwise happen until 2020.

Mr Johnson says he wants to hold an election on 12 December, if the EU offers a Brexit delay until 31 January.