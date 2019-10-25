play
Simpsons: Avengers Endgame directors Russo brothers to star in new Simpsons episode

Last updated at 14:28
Avengers posterWalt Disney / Marvel Studios

Avengers is coming to The Simpsons - sort of.

A special episode called "Bart The Bad Guy" will star Avengers Endgame directors the Russo brothers, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

The episode will air on 23 February 2020.

As a result of a big misunderstanding, Bart gets to see a special preview screening of an unreleased film - the sequel to the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise (A play on the Avengers).

Bart then uses spoilers from the not-yet-released film as blackmail to get what he wants.

Kevin Fiege plays the "evil alien super villain" "Chinnos" (who looks a bit like Thanos!)

The Russo brothers and Kevin will join the list of celebrities who have been on the show, like stars such as Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber.

