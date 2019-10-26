play
Watch Newsround

Children in Need: Which celebrities are presenting this year's show?

Last updated at 06:58
comments
View Comments (1)
Tess-daly-marvin-rochelle-humes-mel.Getty Images
Tess Daly, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, and Mel Giedroyc will all be presenting the appeal show

A number of stars are going to be helping out with the Children in Need Appeal show.

The programme is all about raising money for children and young people across the UK.

It's going to be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly, as well as Ade Adepitan, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, and Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

There'll also be a new face presenting it - comedian Tom Allen.

Tess-daly-pudsey-bear.BBC/Children in Need

Since the annual fundraiser started in 1980, it's raised over £1 billion!

This year's show, which includes music acts, fundraising films and sketches, will be broadcast live on BBC One on Friday 15 November.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Children in Need 2018: All-time total reaches £1 billion (Nov, 2018)

There'll also be some guest appearances from famous faces.

Lots of fundraising events are planned, including a 24-hour non-stop karaoke extravaganza!

More like this

taylor-swift-singing.

Taylor Swift makes surprise visit to Abbey Road for BBC Children in Need

Pudsey bear

Children in Need fundraising ideas for kids

olivia-colman-david-tennant-helena-bonham-carter

BBC Children in Need to release first charity album

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17883452

    08:07
    Great! I love Children in Need! I would love to do a bake sale.

Top Stories

leicester-players.
image

Leicester City equal biggest ever Premier League victory

halloween-pros-dance.

What's everyone dancing to in Strictly Halloween special tonight?

comments
8
simpsons

Avengers meets the Simpsons in special episode

comments
Newsround Home