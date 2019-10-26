Children in Need: Which celebrities are presenting this year's show?

Getty Images Tess Daly, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, and Mel Giedroyc will all be presenting the appeal show

A number of stars are going to be helping out with the Children in Need Appeal show.

The programme is all about raising money for children and young people across the UK.

It's going to be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly, as well as Ade Adepitan, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, and Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

There'll also be a new face presenting it - comedian Tom Allen.

BBC/Children in Need

Since the annual fundraiser started in 1980, it's raised over £1 billion!

This year's show, which includes music acts, fundraising films and sketches, will be broadcast live on BBC One on Friday 15 November.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Children in Need 2018: All-time total reaches £1 billion (Nov, 2018)

There'll also be some guest appearances from famous faces.

Lots of fundraising events are planned, including a 24-hour non-stop karaoke extravaganza!