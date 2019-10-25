California fires: Sonoma County affected as 40,000 evacuated to escape wildfires

Getty Images This aircraft is helping to fight the fire which broke out at Geyserville town in Sonoma County, California.

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes because of wildfires burning in California, in the United States.

Around 40,000 people have been evacuated as firefighters, air tankers and helicopters try to contain the blazes in the north and south of the western US state.

The fires are being made worse because of strong winds which are expected to increase over the weekend.

They've also been fuelled by years of drought and dry vegetation across California.

One of the major fires is the Kincade fire which started on Wednesday.

As of Friday, it had burned through 16,000 acres of land in the Sonoma County - a famous region for growing wine.

There are unconfirmed reports that it started near a damaged high-voltage transmission line. It's unknown what caused the other fires.

AFP The fire has spread rapidly due to heavy winds in the area

"This is an emotional time for many people," Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick told a news conference Thursday. "It's only been two years since the fires that devastated our community. For many this will be a very stressful and anxious time."

Another big fire, the Tick fire in Los Angeles County, has burned at least 5,000 acres in the Santa Clarita region.

This is in the most densely populated region so many people living there have been told to leave their homes.

Power was cut to about 180,000 properties on Thursday to prevent the risk of any accidental fires.

California fires: Fast facts The area is affected by fires for a number of reasons, including hot, dry summers which dry out vegetation. Strong winds during the autumn season not only add to the drying out, but can spread embers and flames too.

Schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District also announced that they would close on Friday due to air quality and safety concerns.

This isn't the first time there have been wildfires in California, the state is still recovering from fires in 2017 and 2018.