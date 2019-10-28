Premier League: Manchester United's 2000 goals and more Premier League records!

Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images Anthony Martial of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal with his teammates during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester United on 26 October 2019

Manchester United have made football history and become the first team to score 2,000 Premier League goals!

To celebrate this amazing sporting feat, we've taken a look at some other impressive Premier league records.

Strap in for this one guys!

The most goals scored by a team EVER

Alamy Wayne Rooney played for Manchester United from 2004 - 2017

After 27 years, two months and 14 days, Manchester United became the first side to score 2,000 Premier League goals.

The milestone happened as they beat Norwich 3 - 1 on 27 October.

Wayne Rooney scored a whopping 183, which makes him the team's top scorer.

The most goals scored by one player

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Alan Shearer playing for Newcastle United in 2002

Alan Shearer is the all-time Premier League top goal scorer with a massive 260 goals.

During his 18-year-long career he scored 379 goals for three different clubs in all competitions. Wow!

He also captained England and scored 30 goals in 63 appearances with the national team.

The most points in one season

Craig Mercer - CameraSport via Getty Images

Manchester City got the most points in the 2017 - 18 season, with a record breaking 100 points!

City have also scored more goals than any English top-flight team in a season. They have managed 163 in all competitions.

They also had the previous record, 156 in 2013-14. In fact City have three of the top five scoring seasons, with 143 in 2017-18.

The longest winning streak

Matthew Ashton - AMA Manchester City's Ethiad Stadium

Manchester City also hold the record for winning the most games in a row.

Between 26 August 2017 and 27 December 2017 they won 18 times in a row.

The Invincibles

Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images The 2003 - 2004 Arsenal Squad

During the 2003 - 2004 season, Arsenal F.C did something INCREDIBLE.

They became champions without a single defeat - a record of 26 wins and 12 draws.

They acquired the nickname 'The Invincibles'.

The name has also referred to Preston North End, who (way back in the 1888 - 1889 season!) became the first team to go a league season unbeaten, winning 18 games and drawing four.

The most losses EVER

Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

Whilst the above clubs have topped the victory charts, there's always got to be a team on the losing side.

And unfortunately for Everton, they have lost the most games in all Premier League seasons - adding up to a total of 371 games.

The team have won 380 games which ranks them in 7th place, so it's not all bad news for any Everton fans out there!

Manchester United have won the most games out of any other side, with a staggering 651.