Uluru climbing ban: Australian sacred rock will be closed from Saturday

Last updated at 07:54
Uluru

People have been climbing a huge rock in Australia for the last time before it is permanently closed.

Uluru is sacred to the indigneous Anangu people who have been asking tourists not to climb it for a long time. The decision was made to close the site for its spiritual importance, but also for environmental and safety reasons.

One Anangu man told the BBC that Uluru was a "very sacred place, [it's] like our church".

"People right around the world... they just come and climb it. They've got no respect," said Rameth Thomas.

There are several signs at the base of Uluru that urge tourists not to climb because of the site's sacred value.

Uluru is 348m (1,142ft) high, and the climb is steep and can be slippery. Temperatures in the area can also reach 47C (116F) in the summer.

The climb has been packed in recent weeks as people rush to go up before the ban.

