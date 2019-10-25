BTS, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish nominated for American Music Awards

Getty Images

BTS, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish all have multiple nominations for the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ariana Grande and first-time nominee Billie Eilish are the second most nominated with six nominations each.

Billie Eilish is up for New Artist of the Year alongside Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Ella Mai while Ariana Grande joins Taylor Swift in the Artist of the Year category alongside Drake, Halsey and Post Malone.

Taylor Swift, who has previously won 23 AMAs, is nominated in five categories this year. The singer whose last album Lover went straight to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart could break the record for the most AMA wins of all time - currently held by Michael Jackson with 24 trophies.

Grande, Eilish and Swift are up against each other for Female Artist of the Year- Pop/Rock and Favourite album.

Ella Mai, who has been nominated five times, also joins Lizzo and Beyoncé in the Female Artist of the Year - Soul/R&B grouping.

BTS, who last year got one nomination, have been nominated three times

BTS, who last year was nominated for, and won, Favourite Social Artist has been nominated for three categories this year.

The K-pop group will be hoping to win Favourite Social Artist, Tour of the Year and Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock.

For Tour of the Year, BTS must beat Ariana Grande, Elton John, P!nk and Ed Sheeran. They're up against the Jonas Brothers and Panic! At The Disco for Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock.

And Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, which spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at the top of the the big US music chart: the Billboard Hot 100 has been nominated for Favourite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year.

Other partnerships in this category are Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Marshmello & Bastille. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello and Post Malone & Swae Lee for Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), but not Ed Sheeran who bought out an album of collaborations this year.