Taylor Swift makes surprise visit to Abbey Road for BBC Children in Need

Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to the world-famous Abbey Road Studios, London, as celebrities recorded a charity album for BBC Children in Need.

David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Himesh Patel are amongst the celebrities making an album of cover songs to raise money to help disadvantaged children.

Taylor made a surprise appearance as Wolfblood actor Shaun Dooley was recording one of the tracks on the CiN album.

The group of celebs are being filmed for a documentary while they make the album, which will air later this month.

Taylor Swift Taylor tweeted a clip of the BBC Children in Need documentary

Taylor tweeted a clip of the documentary with the caption: "Be sure to watch next week!"

The album will be released later this year.

Abbey Road Studios in London became famous when The Beatles recorded there in 1969 and named their album after the studios.