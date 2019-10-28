play
Watch Newsround

Why I watch fireworks inside

Bonfire Night is just around the corner and that means fireworks, bonfires and sparklers!

However, for some kids with autism, the loud bangs and flashes can be pretty stressful.

Autism is the name for a range of conditions which affect how a person communicates and interacts with the world around them, as well as their interests and behaviour.

Around one in every 100 people in the UK have autism.

We spoke to Ryan, who has autism, and his Mum, to see how they enjoy Bonfire Night.

