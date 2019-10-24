Why do England rugby fans sing slave song Swing Low, Sweet Chariot?

Getty Images Why do England rugby union fans sing 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'?

England will play New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semi-final this weekend.

During the game, you might hear the England fans singing a song called Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.

The hashtag #swinglowsweetchariot usually starts trending on social media when England are playing, too.

So where does the song come from? Why do England fans sing it? And what does it mean?

Where did the song come from?

It's thought the song was written in the mid-19th century by Wallace Willis, who was a black slave.

The slave trade refers to a period in history when it was completely legal to buy and sell black people as slaves.

The slaves were bought and sold across routes around the Atlantic Ocean, usually to work on plantations growing and picking cotton or working in rich white people's houses.

It's believed the song is about the hardships of daily life as a slave in the United States.

Getty Images The earliest recording of the song was in 1909 by a group of students at Fisk University in America

The earliest known recording of the song was in 1909 by students from Fisk University, in America.

They were known as the Fisk Jubilee Singers and made the song popular during a tour of America and Europe.

The song went under the radar for a while, until an American singer and activist called Joan Baez sang it in 1969 at popular US music festival, Woodstock.

Why did England fans start singing it?

The song still hadn't reached England fans yet - but that changed in 1988.

It's believed that in that year a group of school boys began singing the song at Twickenham rugby stadium, one of the most famous rugby stadiums in England.

The boys had their own tradition that every time a try was scored, they sang the song.

More and more people joined in as the game went on, and it has carried on ever since.

Getty Images It's thought a group of boys started singing the song at a game in 1988

Is it controversial?

Some people think that because of the origin the song, it's inappropriate for it to be sung at rugby games, but others think it's ok.

England prop Mako Vunipola has defended rugby fans singing the song.

He said: "I've always taken it as just the English song, really. I've never thought of it as any more or any less than that."