Where is the happiest place in the UK?

Last updated at 12:30
This is the Ribblehead Viaduct in the Ribble ValleyGetty Images
The happiest place in the UK is the Ribble Valley in Lancashire, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The survey asked people to rate their happiness on a scale between zero and ten.

Research showed people living in the Ribble Valley, on average, rated their happiness level as 8.3 out of 10.

That was the highest score in the UK!

Over four million people visited the Ribble Valley last year - it's a popular region for food and drink, and for countryside hikes and walks.

The Orkney Islands also made it into the top five happiest places, along with Chichester in West Sussex, Hambleton in Yorkshire and Fylde in Lancashire.

Across the UK the average happiness ranking was around 7.5.

What do you think makes where you live great? Let us know in the comments below.

