Southern Europe: Parts of Italy, Spain and France have been hit by heavy flooding

Getty Images Drivers struggled in the conditions

Parts of Southern Europe experienced major flooding following a night of heavy rain.

Roads have been cut off and air travel has been disrupted in north-eastern Spain as a result of the extreme weather conditions.

Roads in the south of France were also blocked after the extreme weather caused rivers to burst their banks.

Several people are missing and at least three people have died due to the extreme weather.

Getty Images Extreme weather conditions in France have led to road closures

The Hérault area in France saw 240mm of rain in the past 24 hours according to forecasters, which is a 50-year record. More than 1,000 people whose homes had been flooded have had to be given emergency shelter.

Catalonia, a region in the north-east Spain, experienced torrential conditions for the second time in just two months.

Getty Images Thunderstorms in Nice, France drew onlookers

Meteorologists have linked the heavy rain to a cold front known as a high-level isolated depression. This is often caused by a slow moving thunderstorm.