Little Mix: Group cancels Australia and New Zealand tour dates

Getty Images The band are passing on their December tour dates to record their sixth album

Little Mix fans in Australia and New Zealand have been left disappointed after the group announced they were cancelling their December tour dates.

Band members Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Ann and Jade, who found fame on The X Factor back in 2011, were forced to abandon the dates to give them enough time to record their sixth album.

They shared the disappointing news with fans on Twitter on Wednesday, saying:

"We are really sad to announce we have to cancel our upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour dates.

"We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music.

"Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund on tickets."

This isn't the first time the group have had to make changes to their tour. The Australian and New Zealand tour dates were originally scheduled to take place in June, but these had to be put on hold so the band could promote their single Bounce Back.

Little Mix's current tour and upcoming album aren't the only things the girl group are focused on. They recently announced the launch of their very own talent show. Little Mix The Search is due to hit screens next year and will see the singers attempt to find the next big band.