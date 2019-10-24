Brazil oil spill: Thousands help clean up environmental disaster

Getty Images

The Brazilian government say they are investigating the origin of an oil spill which experts believe has caused environmental damage to the country's coral reefs and beaches.

Thousands of people in Brazil have been cleaning up the spill which has affected a large part of the country's coast.

Large quantities of oil washed ashore in early September and the spill now stretches across over a 1000 miles of beaches.

What damage is the oil causing?

Oil can damage birds' feathers which means they are no longer resistant to water

The spill has affected wildlife and marine life.

At least 15 sea turtles, two seabirds and one fish have been found dead, the government's environmental agency Ibama said.

Oil destroys the insulating ability of some animals and the ability of birds' feathers to repel water so they can be exposed to harsh weather.

Even after an area has been cleaned up, it can take a decade or more to fully recover.

Experts also say this could be a disaster for the region's coral reefs.

Volunteers have been removing the thick tar from the sand and water using wheelbarrows and spades. People have even put out nets to try and remove the oil from the water.

The government has sent 5000 troops to help with the clean up after being accused of inaction.

How did the spill happen?

Some of the oil seen from above

The origin of the oil spill is not known but Brazil's environmental minister has said said tests show the crude oil was produced in Venezuela.

Officials had not been able to identify the ship responsible for the leak and Venezuela has denied responsibility for the leak,

Why are people protesting?

Activists have been protesting against the government for how they have dealt with the disaster

The spill was detected six weeks before the government responded and many have said officials should have acted sooner.

There have been protests in the country with Greenpeace Brazil activists recreating the oil spill outside the Presidential palace.

Brazilian footballers have also been protesting. Players from football club Bahia wore shirts with several black marks - representing oil spills - across their red and blue strip, while Ceara players wore black gloves during the national anthem.