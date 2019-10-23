Halloween: Send us your tips for a plastic-free spook-tacular

Getty Images

For many Halloween is all about dressing up, trick or treating and having a spooky party - but that can all involve a lot of plastic.

Recent research showed that Halloween costumes contain the same amount as over 80 million bottles.

But supermarkets have told Newsround they're trying to reduce the amount they sell around Halloween.

Getty Images

There are lots of things that we can all do to try and reduce plastic waste.

Some ideas include:

Reuse costumes and Halloween decorations from previous years rather than buying new ones. Don't throw things away afterwards - save them for next year!

Instead of buying a spooky plastic mask, why not use face paints to create a terrifying look? Use natural, non-toxic makeup and face paints.

Use things you already own to make your costume; maybe your parents have some old black clothes or coat you could customise and decorate?

Rather than buying Halloween treats, which might come in lots of plastic packaging, try making your own goodies at home. Who doesn't love a baked treat or homemade toffee apple?

We'd love to know what your best tips are. Leave them in the comments below!