play
Watch Newsround

Halloween: Send us your tips for a plastic-free spook-tacular

Last updated at 15:34
comments
View Comments
kids-halloween-costumes.Getty Images

For many Halloween is all about dressing up, trick or treating and having a spooky party - but that can all involve a lot of plastic.

Recent research showed that Halloween costumes contain the same amount as over 80 million bottles.

But supermarkets have told Newsround they're trying to reduce the amount they sell around Halloween.

Child-halloween-facepaint.Getty Images

There are lots of things that we can all do to try and reduce plastic waste.

Some ideas include:

  • Reuse costumes and Halloween decorations from previous years rather than buying new ones. Don't throw things away afterwards - save them for next year!
  • Instead of buying a spooky plastic mask, why not use face paints to create a terrifying look? Use natural, non-toxic makeup and face paints.
  • Use things you already own to make your costume; maybe your parents have some old black clothes or coat you could customise and decorate?
  • Rather than buying Halloween treats, which might come in lots of plastic packaging, try making your own goodies at home. Who doesn't love a baked treat or homemade toffee apple?

We'd love to know what your best tips are. Leave them in the comments below!

More like this

Kid in Halloween costume

Halloween: Top tips to win at trick or treating

Halloween pumpkins with lights inside

What's your favourite thing to do on Halloween?

Costume on dog at dog parade
image

Halloween: Check out these petrifying pooches and scary dogs

Day of the Dead celebrations
image

Halloween and other spooky holidays from around the world

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

white bellbird

How loud is the world's loudest bird?!

comments
1
boris-johnson.

Boris Johnson could push for an election if EU supports longer Brexit delay

comments
1
Password '123456' written on a blue note

Is 123456 your password? Then you need to change it!

comments
1
Newsround Home