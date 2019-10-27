Diversity in books: David Baddiel on new book The Taylor Turbochaser

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: 'In books, everyone should include as much of the world as they can'

Author David Baddiel has published a new book called The Taylor Turbochaser. He's been talking to Newsround about the story and why the main character is so important.

"It's about an 11-year-old girl called Amy Taylor," he said, "who loves cars and she'd love to be able to drive a car. She is also disabled, she is a wheelchair user."

The book tells the story of how her best friend, who is an inventor, designs her wheelchair to turn it into what David describes as a "crazy supercar, made out of fish tanks and chimneys and stuff like that"!

Together with her friends, Amy then takes the 'supercar' on a wild road trip.

David told Newsround why this main character was so important to him.

"As with all of my stories, the story comes first. So I had the idea of a kid who would love to be able to drive in some way, and then I thought actually that will be more interesting if that's not a kid who you would expect necessarily," he said.

"I didn't think 'I want to write a story about someone who's disabled' - what I thought was 'here's a story, let's include somebody who is disabled'. Their disability isn't really the thing about them, but it does fit into the story."

For authors writing books, David explained why he thinks that it is important that all of the world is reflected in books.

"Everyone should be able to look at the world and think, right, I'm going to include as much of the world as I can," he said.

What do you think about the different characters in children's books? Do you think there are enough characters written in stories who have disabilities? Let us know in the comments below.