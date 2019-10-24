Cluedo gets a bathroom! And other board game upgrades

Houzz/Cluedo Players were given an artist's impression of the rooms - they chose the bathroom!

The board game Cluedo is getting a bathroom!

The classic detective game where players have to guess who's responsible for a crime is finally going to be fitted with it's own WC.

The public were asked to vote whether the game should get a new hall, drawing room, guest room or it's very first bathroom, and it looks like installing the first loo was at the top of everyone's agenda.

The newly renovated Cluedo will be released some time next year, and it's not the only game to get an upgrade - check out this list of board game revamps!

Harry Potter Scrabble

Scrabble

How do you spell expelliarmus?

It's maybe one to try in Scrabble's special edition of Harry Potter.

There are lots of wizard-y features, including a glossary of words from the Wizarding world that earn you bonus points and a special Potter-inspired Scrabble board.

Pokemon Monopoly

Pokemon/Monopoly/Brand

Monopoly, we choose you!

This is a special twist on the classic game.

In it, houses are renamed Poké Marts and hotels are renamed Pokémon Centers. There's also a custom-designed game board and Monopoly money featuring the Kanto Region.

Finding Dory Guess Who

Finding Dory/Hasbro

When Finding Dory was released, Disney Pixar and Guess Who teamed up to make this version of the game!

Players have to guess whether their opponent is Dory, Marlin Hank, Destiny, and plenty more.

O-fish-ally cool.