Quiz: How loud is the world's loudest bird?!

The white bellbird, which lives in the Amazon, has been named the loudest bird on the planet.

Its birdsong has been recorded by scientists and it's thought it peaks at around 125 decibels.

The male bird makes the loud sound to attract female birds.

But just how loud is it? Try our quiz to see how it compares to some everyday loud sounds!

Biologist Jeff Podos, who was involved in the research, said he saw female birds join the males on their perches as they sang. He said:

"In these cases, we saw that the males sing only their loudest songs. Not only that, they swivel dramatically during these songs, so as to blast the song's final note directly at the females."

Despite its big sound, the bird is only small - about the same size as a dove.

The research has been published in the Current Biology journal. The scientists used high-quality sound recorders and high-speed video to slow the action down enough to study how the bird uses its body to achieve such high noise levels.

Jeff added: "We don't know how small animals manage to get so loud. We are truly at the early stages of understanding this biodiversity"!