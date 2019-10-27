'In books, everyone should include as much of the world as they can'

Newsround has caught up with David Baddiel to talk about his new book The Taylor Turbochaser.

"It's about an 11-year-old girl called Amy Taylor," he said, "who loves cars and she'd love to be able to drive a car."

She is also a wheelchair user and the book tells the story of how her best friend, who is an inventor, designs her wheelchair to turn it into what David describes as a "crazy supercar".

The author told Newsround why this main character was so important to him. "Everyone should be able to look at the world and think, right, I'm going to include as much of the world as I can," he said.

Watch the video and click here to find out more about diversity in children's books.