Great British Bake Off 2019: Who's made it into the final?

The Great British Bake Off/Channel 4 (From left to right) Bakers David, Alice, Rosie, Steph and presenter Sandi

There were trembling hands and sweaty foreheads as Steph, Rosie, Alice and David went head-to-head in the semi-final of the Great British Bake Off.

The theme for the week was patisserie, which put the four semi-finalists' skills to the test.

The contestants started off in high spirits as they each wore a tie like fellow baker, Henry, who left the show last week, to show how much they missed him.

However, the mood quickly switched as the four had to prepare their signature, technical and showstopper bakes.

Bakers were asked to create a delicate dome and a perfect finish for the signature dish.

They were then given a challenge for the technical - French dessert croquembouche which is made up of choux pastry puffs and caramel.

In the showstopper they were asked to construct an edible display case!

The Great British Bake Off/Channel 4 Showstoppers included edible sugar walls with cake inside

Who made it to the final?

It was Rosie's bake-off journey which came to an end, despite her winning the technical challenge.

Some viewers were left disappointed but Rosie said "of course everyone wants to get to the Final, but I was so happy to get to where I did".

The star baker of the week was geography teacher Alice with her showstopper, the Save our Oceans cake.

It means Steph, Alice and David are through to the final.

The Great British Bake Off/Channel 4 Alice's showstopper stole the show with her edible chocolate starfish!

What can we expect in the finals?

It's guaranteed to be a yummy one!

Chocolate lovers will be able to watch as the finalists prepare a signature chocolate cake.

The bakers will then tackle the tremendous technical challenge of making a soufflé.

Getty Images Soufflés are known for being tricky to bake!

They will then have to be a bit creative as they'll need to make an edible illusion cake for the showstopper.

Judge Paul Hollywood said "We have got three very talented bakers in there, if they all bring their A-game to next week's final it will be one of the best finals we have ever had".

The final will take place on Tuesday 29 October.

