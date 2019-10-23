A brief history of the football

This was the original Adidas Telstar ball used at Mexico 1970. It was designed and named after the Telstar satellites which helped the first television pictures, telephone calls, and telegraph images beamed back to earth. At this point, water was still able to seep into the seams of balls, which led ball manufacturers to change the way they were created. It wasn't until the World Cup in Spain in 1982 that rubber was inlaid over the seams. Four years later, in 1986, polyurethane balls were used for the first time.