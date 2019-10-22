play
Watch Newsround

Is this 'Spiderwoman'?!

Indonesian climber Aries Susanti Rahayu has become the first woman to climb a 15-metre wall in under seven seconds.

She broke the amazing record at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Speed World Cup in China.

She beat YiLing Song of China, who was the previous record holder, reaching the top in a staggering 6.995 seconds!

Sport climbing will become one of the new events at the Tokyo Olympics next year... will Aries make it to the Olympic podium?

We will have to wait and see!

