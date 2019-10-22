play
England named world's second best tourist destination

Last updated at 13:24
There are lots of amazing places across the planet and England's just been named the world's second best tourist destination for 2020.

The travel guide Lonely Planet has put the list together for next year.

It says England came second because of its "timeless treasures" and its reputation for "historic castles and cathedrals, the quaint villages and rolling countryside, and of course, the seaside".

Top of the list was Bhutan in the Himalayas, with North Macedonia, the Caribbean island of Aruba and Africa's eSwatini also making the top five.

How well do you know England's tourist attractions?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

