Strictly Come Dancing: Halloween songs and dances revealed

It's almost time for the spook-tacular Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special!

The Strictly fright night takes place every year and is a big moment in the programme's calendar.

This year, it is falling on Saturday 26 October - the weekend before Halloween.

So what dances will everybody be performing? And which song will they do their routines to? Find out below.

Alex and Neil will be doing a street dance to Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr

Catherine and Johannes will be cha cha cha-ing to the Steps song Scared Of The Dark

Emma and Anton will perform the tango to Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

Emma and Aljaz are hoping to wow the audience with their charleston to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody by Fergie feat Q-Tip and GoonRock

Michelle and Giovanni will foxtrot to Vic Mizzy's Addams Family

Saffron and AJ will be jiving away to The Police track, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Chris and Karen will perform the samba to Everybody (Backstreet's Back) by the Backstreet Boys

Karim and Amy will take on a paso doble to Bronski Beat's Smalltown Boy

Kelvin and Oti will enjoy a tango to Billie Elish's Bad Guy

Mike and Katya are also going to tango but their's will be to What You Waiting For by Gwen Stefani

Will and Janette will work up a sweat jiving to Little Richard's Casper

We already love Halloween and Strictly but the two TOGETHER..... It's almost more excitement than we can handle over at Newsround HQ!

Can't wait to watch? Let us know who you're looking forward to seeing the most in the comments below!