Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer is here!

It's here - the latest Star Wars movie trailer has finally dropped!
Excited fans have had to wait patiently for the new movie following the release of The Last Jedi almost two years ago.
However, lovers of the Star Wars movies won't have to wait much longer. The Rise of Skywalker, which is the ninth and final movie in the Star Wars franchise will hit cinemas in the UK on December 20.
So far, audiences have been given little clues about what to expect from the new movie with several teasers. But this trailer provides the first proper look at all the action.
And it looks like fans will be in for an epic showdown between light and dark. Who will come out on top and will this impact the future of the galaxy for good?
Sadly, the new Star Wars film marks a bittersweet end to the action-packed saga, but in the words of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia: "The Force will be with you. Always".
What do you think of the new trailer? Does it leave you excited for the release, or are you left wanting more?
Pictures courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.
