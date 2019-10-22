Star Wars trainers and other unusual movie collaborations

Adidas

Adidas is launching some pretty cool new trainers in the run-up to the release of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

They're called Star Wars x Adidas and they're part of a new line of basketball shoes - they're in addition to the Star Wars x Adidas Ultra Boost which were announced last month.

Adidas isn't the only brand to team up with a film to make a special product, check out this list of weird and wonderful collaborations!

Star Wars pots and pans

Le Creuset

Star Wars have joined forces with lots of different brands, including kitchen brand Le Creuset.

They released pans painted with lots of different characters on them.

It means fans can cook their dinner in C3PO!

Frozen and meerkats

Disney and Compare the Market

Frozen have previously teamed up with a company called Compare the Market - their adverts feature these meerkat characters which you might recognise.

To celebrate the first Frozen movie, these dolls were created with them dressed up in Olaf and Elsa costumes - cute!

The Lion King and jewellery

Pandora

When the new Lion King film came out earlier this year, Disney teamed up with the jewellery company Pandora to make a very special range.

The collection was inspired by some of the key characters and features Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, Nala and Mufasa.

Toy Story and batteries

Duracell and Disney and Pixar

When Toy Story 4 was released, Disney and Pixar collaborated with some big brands, including the battery brand Duracell.

The campaign saw the duracell bunny and Buzz Lightyear competing against each other.

What a high-energy pairing!!