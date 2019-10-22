play
Watch Newsround

Amanda Holden breaks leg: Star posts picture on Instagram

Last updated at 09:37
comments
View Comments
amanda-holden-broken-leg.Instagram/noholdenback
The star posted this picture to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has broken her leg in two places following an accident during a family holiday.

She published a photo of herself wearing a plaster cast on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened when the judge was taking on an inflatable assault course.

She had to have an operation to have a metal plate fitted to help her leg to heal.

"Sadly this is true," said Amanda. "I suffered a nasty accident while playing in the sea with the family during our half-term holiday and subsequently broke my leg in two places."

A spokesperson for Amanda said it would be "business as usual" for the star, despite her injury.

Celebrities have been posting their support for Amanda underneath her picture.

" I'll wheel you around the office on Monday. Sending love ♥️" said former Strictly finalist Ashley Roberts, while Peter Andre sent her wishes to "Get well soon 😘".

Interior design guru Kelly Hoppen said: "I'll decorate it for you Saturday 😂 still looking stylish as ever ❤️"

More like this

Chapter 13

Britain's Got Talent 2019: Should professional acts be allowed?

Simon Cowell and David Walliams

Simon Cowell: Britain's Got Talent judge storms off stage

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Two-girls-talking.

'I don't let my stammer hold me back'

comments
1
Silhouettes of 2 men holding hands in rainbow colours

Same-sex marriage now legal in Northern Ireland

comments
star-wars-logo

The final Star Wars trailer is here!

comments
Newsround Home