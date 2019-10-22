play
Female astronauts hope to be an 'inspiration to do something great'

Nasa Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir have been talking about their first all-female spacewalk.

The astronauts left the International Space Station (ISS) to replace a battery.

Even though they've both been on spacewalks before - with male colleagues - the pair speak about how proud they are of their achievement together.

They also talk about how important it is to inspire other girls to dream of going into space, and even joke about who will be the first woman on the Moon!.

