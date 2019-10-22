Paris 2024: Take a look at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic logo!

Getty Images

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games have just unveiled their new logo.

They say the design links together three key elements of the games which will be held in the French capital. The gold medal, the Olympic and Paralympic flames, and the national French symbol of the woman, Marianne have all been included as part of the logo.

Chair of the International Olympic Committee for the Paris Games, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, said: "The combination of them brings together the values, history and French touch that will make these Olympic Games truly special."

Getty Images

The Olympic and Paralympic games logos will be the same for the very first time, with the only difference being the Olympic rings or Paralympic symbol or agitos which appear underneath.

We've seen a number of different Olympic and Paralympic logos throughout the years. Check out some of the most recent ones.

Tokyo 2020

Getty Images The logo for the 2020 games was designed by Japanese artist Asao Tokolo.

The Tokyo 2020 games will take place in Japan next year. The Olympic and Paralympic logos both include a chequered design known in Japan as "ichimatsu moyo".

The logos are in the traditional Japanese colour of indigo blue which is said to reflect Japan's elegance and sophistication.

Rio 2016

Getty Images

The Olympic and Paralympic games were held in Rio, Brazil three years ago.

A team of designers from a company called Tatil Design de Ideias worked together to create the logo, beating 138 other competitors. It was the first 3D logo in the history of the Olympics.

London 2012

Getty Images

The logo for the London 2012 games was created by design company Wolff Olins.

It appeared in several different colours, on buildings, t-shirts and lots of other merchandise.

Beijing 2008

Getty Images

The 2008 Olympic and Paralympic games were held in Beijing, China.

The logo, which is known as "Dancing Beijing" resembles a red Chinese seal and a dancing figure.

Athens 2004

Getty Images Australian boxer Jamie Pittman stood below the logo during the 2004 Olympics in Athens

The emblem of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is an olive wreath.

It's said to represent Athens' long athletic history and also reflects the 'circle of life'.

