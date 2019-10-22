Newsround has been to meet Romilly to find out more about why services to support her at school are so important.

She is blind in her left eye and has a condition called glaucoma, which also affects her sight. This means that Romilly needs extra support at school and in her daily life.

But a new report from the Royal National Institute of Blind People says that the majority of councils in England are freezing or cutting the money being spent on services like this, which children like Romilly heavily rely on.

Watch the video to find out more about the issue.