The X Factor: Celebrity - which singer has been given a second chance?

Getty Images

One of the famous faces who didn't make it through The X Factor: Celebrity auditions has been given a second chance.

Despite being told she hadn't made the final 12, quizzer Jenny Ryan has now been told she will be on the live shows after all!

The Chase star said: "I've loved every moment of The X Factor and I'm delighted to be able to get the opportunity to perform live. The response from the public has been amazing - what an incredible experience. I'm so pleased it's continuing!"

It means there'll now be 13 celebs competing against each other for a record deal.

PA Media

ITV has explained that the change of heart comes "after considering the celebrities' performances again, Simon, Nicole and Louis decided that one of those acts still deserved a coveted spot".

Jenny will be in Nicole Scherzinger's category - the Overs.

Nicole said: "Jenny was just brilliant at her audition in LA. That voice of hers is one of a kind, and she's an amazing person to get to know. So it was such a tough decision to make. After a lot of discussion we all agreed we had to put her through. The Overs are gonna smash it this year!"

The live shows start on ITV on Saturday 26 October.