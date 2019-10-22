Gambling and gaming: Kids feel 'pressured' to spend money whilst gaming

Getty Images

Do you think there should be things in games, like loot boxes, which you need to pay for?

MPs have previous called for a ban on loot boxes being sold in video games and now the Children's Commissioner for England agrees - she wants the government to make tighter rules to protect kids who play games online.

Anne Longfield is publishing a small-scale report today called 'Gaming the System' which looks into what online gaming is like for children.

She said: "Playing games online can be rewarding and exciting and help children to develop strategic skills and friendships, but they are also open to exploitation by games companies who play on their need to keep up with friends and to advance to further stages of a game by encouraging children to spend on loot boxes."

Kids who play games like FIFA, Fortnite and Roblox were asked about what they love about it and what worries them.

The report says: "In many cases, children enjoy the excitement generated when their purchases are revealed. However, some children described feeling pressured to spend money by the way the game was set up, or by elements of social play. For these children, spending money has become a normalised part of gaming."

It found that for many young people gaming is a way to socialise with their friends and is seen as a chance to learn new skills. But it also highlights some of the issues, for example young people feeling embarrassed if they can't afford to buy new items or not feeling in control of how much they're spending.

The report also shows that some children feel addicted to gaming and don't feel in control of the amount of time they spend playing games.

They're also worried that they're gambling when they buy loot boxes, and some children say they're spending a lot of money when they play.

The Gambling Commission has said children as young as 11 have problems with gambling.

You don't realise how long you're actually playing for … sometimes it's five or six hours 16-year-old who took part in the report

One 16-year-old who took part in the report said sometimes he plays for five or six hours and that: "you don't realise how long you're actually playing for."

Anne Longfield said: "I want the Government to classify loot boxes in games like FIFA as a form of gambling. A maximum daily spend limit for children would also be reassuring for parents and children themselves."

Do you think there should be in-game purchases? Let us know in the vote below and tell us what you think in the comments.

