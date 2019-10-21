Prince Harry and Meghan: Five things we learned about the royal couple from new ITV documentary

Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been speaking about what it's really like to be members of the Royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken very openly as part of an ITV documentary about the difficult times they have had since having their son Archie in May.

Here are a few things we have learned from the programme.

Harry and William are just like normal brothers

Getty Images

If you have a brother or sister, you will know that there are some days when you are BFFs, but others when everything they do annoys you!

Well, Prince Harry has said he and his brother William, The Duke of Cambridge, are no different - they have "good days and bad days", but he said they will "always be there" for each other.

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment", he told ITV but added, "we are brothers. We will always be brothers."

Sounds just like a normal sibling relationship doesn't it!

Meghan's friends were worried about her marrying Harry

It's only natural to feel protective of your best mates - we all want our nearest and dearest to be happy.

But Meghan has said some of her close pals told her not to marry Prince Harry (whose nickname she revealed is 'H'!)

They were worried she would have a difficult time because of the British media's fascination with the royal family. They wanted her to avoid being put under pressure from it.

In the documentary, Meghan said adjusting to royal life had been "hard".

ITV

Harry is very passionate about the environment

As part of his tour of Africa, Harry planted some trees contributing towards the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy - a network of forest conservation initiatives.

He's seen planting a huge tree in Botswana as part of the ITV documentary.

ITV

"My family plants trees all over the world - my Grandmother has probably planted over a thousand trees - but I am not trying to take anything away from her, but I don't think anyone has planted a tree this big!"

Harry also talked very passionately about the science behind climate change.

"It's an emergency and a race against time that we are losing", he said.

"There is no excuse for not knowing it and I don't believe there is anyone in this world that can deny science.

"I don't care who you are - you, us, children, leaders - no one can deny science - otherwise we live in a very troubling world."

Meghan is a hugger!

Getty Images

Traditional greetings when meeting a member of the Royal Household include a handshake, a nod or a curtsy, but Meghan is seen giving lots of hugs!

She is particularly generous when meeting young people or women, whom she has said she loves to support.

A community leader in Nyanga, a township in Cape Town said, "Everyone now knows Meghan is a hugger! One little boy just got up and hugged her. It was so beautiful!"

Harry "puts on a brave face"

ITV

Harry has said that part of his job is "putting on a brave face", and described his mental health and the way he deals with the pressures of his life, as a matter of "constant management".

"For me and my wife, there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue," he said.

Harry has said he worries "history would repeat itself", after his mum, Princess Diana, was constantly followed and photographed by the press during her life.

He told ITV: "I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect.

"So everything that she [his mother - Diana] went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past."