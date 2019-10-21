Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Who left?

David James and his partner Nadiya became the latest couple to be booted off Strictly

It's the fifth week of Strictly Come Dancing but who was a dancing disaaaaaster?

Former England footballer David James became the fourth celebrity to leave the Strictly ballroom after his Jive to Such a Night by Michael Bublé failed to impress the judges and public.

He was in the dance-off alongside Mike Bushell and his partner Katya Jones who performed a Salsa to Jump On It by The Sugar Hill Gang.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Mike and Katya, saying: "The couple who were the most confident performers were Mike And Katya."

Motsi Mabuse and Alfonso Riberio (who was filling in for Bruno this week) also chose to save them, which means they are through to next Saturday.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save Mike and Katya.

David said: "Oh I've loved it. I feel so bad I've let Nadiya down in a sense. I've enjoyed it but I've put some weight on though."

PA

What else happened on Strictly this week?

In other news, top of the leader board was Saffron and her partner AJ with their Foxtrott.

CBBC's Karim and his partner Amy were a close second with their Salsa to Who Let the Dogs Out, which was dedicated to HQ's Hacker.

