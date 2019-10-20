Rugby World Cup 2019: England and Wales are in the semi-finals

AFP Tom Curry

It has been a brilliant weekend for England and Wales as both teams are through to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

England beat Australia 40-16 on 19 October to secure their spot in the line-up. They've not made it past the quarter-final stages in 12 years!

Also in a thrilling match on Sunday 20 October, Wales beat France 20-19 to get through to their third semi-final!

Wales player Jonathan Davies was ruled out of the match just before kick off with a knee injury, but French player Sebastien Vahaamahin got sent off for a nasty tackle which worked in Wales' favour!

Getty Images

It was England's best performance of the tournament so far and Tom Curry was the man of the match.

England Head Coach Eddie Jones said "It was one of those 'bring it on moments'. We had to decide whether we were going to stick at it or go individual and I thought it was brilliant".

Back in 2011, Wales were beaten by France by one point, after Sam Wainwright got a red card and got sent off. But it was a different story 8 years on.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said "The red card was obviously pretty significant, but the thing I am proud about is the guys didn't give in, they just kept waiting for an opportunity that they knew would come".

Who else got knocked out?

Host nation Japan's semi-final dreams were squashed after they lost 3-26 against South Africa.

South Africa will now play Wales in the semi-final on Sunday, 27 October, with the winner faces England or New Zealand in the final.

It was also bad news for Ireland as they were beaten by New Zealand.

The All-Blacks won 46-14, making it Ireland's seventh quarter final exit.

It means New Zealand will meet England in the semi-finals.