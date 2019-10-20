play
Watch Newsround

Brexit: What happens next?

It's never a quiet day in Westminster and yesterday was no exception.

MP's sat on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years and were supposed to vote on the Prime Minister's new Brexit deal.

But after several hours of debate, the deal was ruined after MP's voted in favour of an amendment - that's basically a change to the law - which means Boris Johnson's deal can't be approved until legislation is in place to stop a no-deal.

It means he legally had to send a letter to the EU requesting a Brexit extension but controversially he hasn't signed it. He's also sent another letter to Brussels in which he said he believes a delay would be a mistake. Confusing right?

Luckily, we've got the BBC's political genius Chris Mason on hand to explain what happened.

