The X Factor: Celebrity Who's through to the live shows?

PA Media

It was good news for some and bad news for others as the final 12 acts were decided for The X Factor: Celebrity.

Social media stars (and identical twins) Harvey and Max who shot to fame in 2015 on the social app Musical got through.

They'll perform alongside 11 others in front of a live studio audience on October 26.

15 acts originally performed in front of the judges in the hope of securing a place in the X Factor: Celebrity live shows.

ITV

With Simon heading up the groups, Nicole looking after the Overs and Louis mentoring the solo acts, here's who's in each judge's category.

Simon and the Groups

The Islanders

ITV

Love Island fans will be happy, as four stars from last year's series are through.

Samira often shows off her vocal skills and incredible dancing ability on her Instagram account.

V5

ITV

Social media influencers Sofia, Alondra, Laura, Wendii and Natalie want to be the next big girl band.

The Latin American stars will be hoping to make as much of an impact as Little Mix - the 2011 winners of X Factor who have become one of the show's most successful acts.

The band say: "We're dreaming big and we're working hard to get there."

Try Star

ITV

Sports stars Thom Evans, Ben Foden and Levi Davis have formed a three-piece band called Try Star.

They may be talented on the pitch but can they smash it on stage?

Thom has some experience of being on stage as he was part of the band Twen2y4se7en, who supported Peter Andre and Westlife.

Louis and the Unders

Olivia Olson

ITV

Olivia Olson is best known for starring in Love Actually as Joanna.

She's since gone on to star in the children's programme Phineas and Ferb, as well as Adventure Time.

Can she do enough to get the top prize?

Megan McKenna

ITV

The former TOWIE star is hoping the programme will give her the big break she has dreamt of.

She released her debut album Story of Me in December 2018 and her debut single High Heeled Shoes hit number one on the iTunes chart in 2017, and peaked at No43 on the UK Singles chart.

She said "This is the biggest opportunity I have ever had in my entire life."

Kevin McHale

ITV

Glee fans will recognise Kevin McHale from his role as Artie Abrams on the show.

The actor will be a familiar face for judge Nicole Scherzinger, as during his time with boyband NLT he opened for the Pussycat Dolls in 2007.

He released his own solo single 12 years later called Help Me Now.

Jonny Labey

ITV

Former Eastenders star Jonny could be the "one to watch".

This isn't his first time on a talent competition. Two years ago he took part in Dance Dance Dance.

Nicole and the Overs

Ricki Lake

ITV

Ricki used to be a talk show host in the US from 1993 to 2004.

But can she make a successful transition from presenter to singer?

Victoria Ekanoye

ITV

The former Coronation Street actress will be in an upcoming CBBC adaptation of The Worst Witch books.

She's loved singing for a long time and said it will " always be my first love".

Martin Bashir

ITV

Martin Bashir has been a journalist for more than 30 years and has interviewed many famous people.

He says "this is outside of my comfort zone".

Vinnie Jones

Getty Images

Actor and former footballer Vinnie Jones wasn't able to audition like everyone else as his wife Tanya sadly died a few days before filming.

However during last night's episode he confirmed via a phone call with Simon that he still wanted to take part.

He will perform for the first time during the series' first live show.

We can't wait for the live shows!