Sainsbury's ban fireworks sales

Getty Images Animals can become distressed by loud sounds and flashes

Bonfire night could be seen as an exciting time of the year, when the sky is brightly lit and full of spectacular colours.

However, this is can be a very different story for our animals who often get frightened of the loud banging noises which can sometimes last up to hours at a time.

Therefore, pet owners and animal welfare charities have welcomed the decision that Sainsbury's have banned firework products from all 2,300 of its UK stores.

Getty Images There has been an ongoing debate about selling fireworks to the public

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, which is an animal rescue centre, tweeted 'Well done @Sainsburys for banning the sale of fireworks in their stores and rightly recognising what a traumatic time of year fireworks season is for animals.'

Sainsbury's haven't commented on why the supermarket will no longer sell fireworks, just stating that it was 'commercially sensitive'.

Getty Images Many people hope that all supermarkets stop selling fireworks

The debate over firework sales has been going on for years.

Last year over 300,000 people signed a petition to stop retailers from selling fireworks to protect animals, children and people with a phobia.

There is also hope that other big supermarket chains like Tesco, Asda and Lidl will follow Sainsbury's, by stopping their firework sales. However, there is no sign of that yet.

Tell us what you think. Do you think all public retailers should ban the sale of fireworks?