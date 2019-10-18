Chances are at some point or the other, you've gone to feed the ducks.

But is it ok to feed them bread or is it unsafe?

A sign at a park in Buxton in Derbyshire has confused a lot of people, it said feeding bread to ducks was ok and won't harm them.

It's been removed now but a picture of the poster was shared thousands of times on Facebook and led to a lot of people debating about whether or not it was ok to do so.

We've asked RSPB wildlife expert Jamie Wyver what food is acceptable to feed ducks.