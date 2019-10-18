play
What can you feed ducks?

Chances are at some point or the other, you've gone to feed the ducks.

But is it ok to feed them bread or is it unsafe?

A sign at a park in Buxton in Derbyshire has confused a lot of people, it said feeding bread to ducks was ok and won't harm them.

It's been removed now but a picture of the poster was shared thousands of times on Facebook and led to a lot of people debating about whether or not it was ok to do so.

We've asked RSPB wildlife expert Jamie Wyver what food is acceptable to feed ducks.

