Joe Fraser, Becky and her sister Ellie Downie, all came back from the World Gymnastics Championships with medals.

Joe won Britain's first gold in the parallel bars, while Becky took silver on the uneven bars and Ellie claimed bronze on the vault.

The three of them came in to the Newsround studio to tell us all about it and to try out our quiz.

Can they guess the event and competition from a close-up of their faces?!